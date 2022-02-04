Dr. Russell Thye, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Thye, PHD
Overview
Dr. Russell Thye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Loveland, CO.
Dr. Thye works at
Locations
Mind Matters Counseling Services Inc.2530 Abarr Dr Ste 120B, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 622-9715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thye is the kindest most caring counselor! I appreciate him so much!
About Dr. Russell Thye, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629042593
Dr. Thye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thye.
