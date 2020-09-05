Ruth Catignas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Catignas
Overview of Ruth Catignas
Ruth Catignas is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Catignas' Office Locations
- 1 501 Nw 179 Avenue Doctors Plus Ctrs, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 442-2828
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ruth Catignas?
I consider it a blessing I got connected to Dr. Ruth Catignas through a precautionary Covid test for work. I liked her so much, I made her my primary care physician and saw her for my annual physical, where she noticed a lump on my thyroid right away. Further testing was done right away, and fast-forward to today, I am healing well from a total thyroidectomy done by the surgeon she recommended and helped me get set up with. I will be forever grateful for her and her compassion.
About Ruth Catignas
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285804682
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruth Catignas accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Catignas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Ruth Catignas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Catignas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Catignas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Catignas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.