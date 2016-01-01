See All Family Doctors in Goshen, IN
Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Ruth Fisher works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Pro Park B in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian D King MD
    2014 S Main St Ste B, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Ruth Fisher?

Photo: Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ruth Fisher to family and friends

Ruth Fisher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ruth Fisher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC.

About Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1104584366
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Goshen Health Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruth Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ruth Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ruth Fisher works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Pro Park B in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Ruth Fisher’s profile.

Ruth Fisher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Fisher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.