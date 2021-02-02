Ruth Fowler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Fowler
Overview of Ruth Fowler
Ruth Fowler is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingman, AZ.
Ruth Fowler's Office Locations
Mohave Primary Care975 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 Directions (928) 692-1900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Elaine flower is the best damn doctor I’ve had in 30 years and I was HMO’d in Cali, I got a bottle and when I moved to Texas and I came out here and couldn’t get a doctor doctor she took me in she’s playing your spirit she’s smart she’s quick and all you naysayers better STF you because you’re just get a little bit of power and he got a wreck somebody over the coals Dontcha you’re liars I don’t say anything that’s not true and I will stand behind my words in any posture think on that.
About Ruth Fowler
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639339179
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruth Fowler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ruth Fowler works at
18 patients have reviewed Ruth Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.