Dr. Ruth Goldberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Goldberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Goldberg, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
-
1
Mcconnell Heart Health Center3773 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5356
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?
Dr. Goldberg is intelligent, caring and very tuned into how you are feeling. She is a good listener and really "hears" and understands what you are saying/how you are feeling. Because she understands so well, she is able to give great therapeutic advise. I have seen counselors/psychologist/psychiatrist in my 60 years of living and Dr. Goldberg stands far above the rest. She comes highly recommended.
About Dr. Ruth Goldberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1679555247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldberg works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.