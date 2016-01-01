Ruth Halls, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruth Halls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ruth Halls, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ruth Halls, PT
Ruth Halls, PT is a Physical Therapist in Fargo, ND.
Ruth Halls works at
Ruth Halls' Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)4110 51ST AVE S, Fargo, ND 58104 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ruth Halls?
About Ruth Halls, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1992742985
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruth Halls accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ruth Halls using Healthline FindCare.
Ruth Halls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ruth Halls works at
Ruth Halls has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Halls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Halls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Halls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.