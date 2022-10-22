Ruth Hidy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Hidy, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ruth Hidy, ARNP
Ruth Hidy, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA.
Ruth Hidy works at
Ruth Hidy's Office Locations
Madrona Medical Groupps4545 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 738-2200
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched to Ruth because I didn’t felt heard by a previous provider when I was dealing with some really intense issues. Ruth listened and had me set up with a specialist immediately (which was later proven to be necessary). She has been amazing and responds promptly when I’ve needed support. Highly recommend!
About Ruth Hidy, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447723168
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruth Hidy accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Hidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ruth Hidy works at
2 patients have reviewed Ruth Hidy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruth Hidy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruth Hidy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruth Hidy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.