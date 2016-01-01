Ruth Higson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruth Higson, LPC-S
Overview
Ruth Higson, LPC-S is a Counselor in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Ruth Higson works at
Locations
Professional Counseling Associates Inc.1304 Azalea Ct Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 347-6954
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Ruth Higson, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
