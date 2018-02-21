Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruth Lerner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ruth Lerner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 1314 Westwood Blvd Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 470-4410
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Ruth forproblem I was having with anxiety. I needed to talk with someone to find out how to cope with it. She helped me understand my situation and gave me “tools” to work through my problem. She is so easy to talk with, caring and helpful. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Ruth Lerner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225052723
Frequently Asked Questions
