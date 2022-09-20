Ruth Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ruth Ramirez, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ruth Ramirez, APRN
Ruth Ramirez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Ruth Ramirez's Office Locations
- 1 3430 E Flamingo Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 444-4690
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
One of the best doctors I ever had.she gave me a sense of security always helped,listened!
About Ruth Ramirez, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386731651
