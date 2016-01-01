Dr. Ruth Whitely, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruth Whitely, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ruth Whitely, PHD is a Counselor in Greenville, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 301 Interstate Highway 30 Ste 100, Greenville, TX 75402 Directions (903) 274-4140
-
2
Mental Health with Dr Ruth5604 Wesley St, Greenville, TX 75402 Directions (903) 274-4140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ruth Whitely, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1154614618
Frequently Asked Questions
