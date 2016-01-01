Ruthellen Trimmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ruthellen Trimmer, NP
Offers telehealth
Ruthellen Trimmer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY.
HH - Dept of Emergency Medicine270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Ruthellen Trimmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruthellen Trimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ruthellen Trimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruthellen Trimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruthellen Trimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruthellen Trimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.