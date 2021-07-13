See All Family Doctors in New London, WI
Ryan Chadek, APNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Ryan Chadek, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New London, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Marian University and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.

Ryan Chadek works at ThedaCare Physicians New London in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians New London
    1405 Mill St, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4572
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Network Health
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2021
    She's very thorough, listens to my concerns of my medical issues, is NOT in a hurry while seeing me, very professional and kind.
    Jean Ann Cunningham — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Ryan Chadek, APNP
    About Ryan Chadek, APNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1902150964
    Education & Certifications

    • Marian University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London

