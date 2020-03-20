Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denhaese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD
Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc Surgery and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denhaese's Office Locations
- 1 19 Limestone Dr Ste 11, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
By the time my husband went to see Dr. DenHaese he was in extreme pain. He wanted relief but he also wanted to understand the various options available to him. Dr. DenHaese was patient with our many questions and helped us understand what we could expect before and after surgery. Within days of his surgery my husband no longer needed pain medication. The staff at the office is exceptional. Thank you Axis.
About Dr. Ryan Denhaese, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
