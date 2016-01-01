See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Plainfield, IL
Ryan Enger, PA-C

Pain Medicine
Overview of Ryan Enger, PA-C

Ryan Enger, PA-C is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. 

Ryan Enger works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ryan Enger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 205, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
    About Ryan Enger, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962556365
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

