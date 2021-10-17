Ryan Frazer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Frazer, PA-C
Overview
Ryan Frazer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Pueblo Family Physicians4350 N 19th Ave Ste 6, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 264-9191
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ryan Frazer is awesome and thorough. Great care for patients and really engaged.
About Ryan Frazer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720457351
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Frazer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Frazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ryan Frazer works at
3 patients have reviewed Ryan Frazer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Frazer.
