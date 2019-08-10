See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Arden, NC
Dr. Ryan Groth, MD

Pain Medicine
2.6 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ryan Groth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arden, NC. 

Dr. Groth works at Pain Management Associates of North Carolina in Arden, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Associates of NC- Arden
    2561 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 676-3234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    About Dr. Ryan Groth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629384268
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Groth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groth works at Pain Management Associates of North Carolina in Arden, NC. View the full address on Dr. Groth’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Groth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

