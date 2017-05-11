See All Physicians Assistants in Portland, OR
Ryan Gunter

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ryan Gunter is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. 

Ryan Gunter works at East Portland Orthopedics in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose City Medical LLC
    135 Ne 102nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 772-8751
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2017
    Very good with patients. He is my provider at the West Salem Clinic and he is very helpful, kind, and sweet. I love Ryan!
    Portland, OR — May 11, 2017
    About Ryan Gunter

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518334028
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Gunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Gunter works at East Portland Orthopedics in Portland, OR. View the full address on Ryan Gunter’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ryan Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Gunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

