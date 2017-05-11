Ryan Gunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Gunter
Ryan Gunter is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Rose City Medical LLC135 Ne 102nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 772-8751
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
Very good with patients. He is my provider at the West Salem Clinic and he is very helpful, kind, and sweet. I love Ryan!
About Ryan Gunter
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518334028
Ryan Gunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ryan Gunter works at
4 patients have reviewed Ryan Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Gunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.