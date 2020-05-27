Ryan Houghtalen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Houghtalen, NP
Ryan Houghtalen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Genesee Mental Health224 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 922-7770
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I transferred to Ryan from my psychiatrist of several years as he retired and Ryan came into the practice. I was nervous having a new prescriber but Ryan put me at ease. He is enthusiastic about providing a good level of care. He does his research and is thorough. I feel very safe and comfortable working with him to keep my Bipolar II under wraps.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164919940
Ryan Houghtalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Houghtalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Houghtalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.