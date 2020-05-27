See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Ryan Houghtalen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Ryan Houghtalen, NP

Ryan Houghtalen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Ryan Houghtalen works at Behavioral Health Service in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ryan Houghtalen's Office Locations

    Genesee Mental Health
    224 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-7770
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 27, 2020
    I transferred to Ryan from my psychiatrist of several years as he retired and Ryan came into the practice. I was nervous having a new prescriber but Ryan put me at ease. He is enthusiastic about providing a good level of care. He does his research and is thorough. I feel very safe and comfortable working with him to keep my Bipolar II under wraps.
    About Ryan Houghtalen, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164919940
