Ryan Kemp, PA-C
Ryan Kemp, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ryan Kemp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Ryan Kemp works at Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5100, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 301-9014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Ryan Kemp, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376852921
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • A.T. Still University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Kemp, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ryan Kemp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Kemp works at Advanced Laparoscopic and General Surgery in Denver, CO. View the full address on Ryan Kemp’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ryan Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Kemp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

