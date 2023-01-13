Ryan Kessel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ryan Kessel, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Ryan Kessel, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Ryan Kessel works at
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ryan Kessel worked with Dr. Sawardeker on my total replacement shoulder surgery on both shoulders. Ryan is very friendly and makes you feel extremely comfortable. He does a thorough follow up check. The first surgery was July 11 and the next was Oct. 24. I am now pain free from the arthritis and able to do things I hadn't done before. I highly recommend Ryan Kessel! Ron Brager - very satisfied with the results!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1831123744
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Ryan Kessel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Kessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ryan Kessel using Healthline FindCare.
Ryan Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Ryan Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Kessel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Kessel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.