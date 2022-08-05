Ryan Patterson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ryan Patterson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ryan Patterson, NP is a Dermatologist in Terre Haute, IN.
Ryan Patterson works at
Locations
Biltmore Dermatology1600 E Springhill Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 994-1404Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got my biopsy results today, and am relieved, no skin cancer! Once again, Dr.Ryan Patterson was excellent and is by far the most pleasant, professional, proactive, and educated dermatologist I've come by! He also addresses every concern of mine, not just what I'm there for that day. The staff is also amazing! Megan did a great job removing my stitches, and educating me on the products that can help my skin. There was no pressure on buying them, and I can't wait to try them! They offer several options to treat your skin concerns such as; Rosatia,, uneven skin texture and tone, under eye dark circles and puffiness, and list goes on! The price is great and they even have trial sizes. I like how you don't need an appointment to get them, and they are professional products with no worry of getting something old or tampered with like you do buying online or in the store. I highly recommend getting your skin products there! I can't say enough wonderful things about them!
About Ryan Patterson, NP
- Dermatology
- English
- 1972669455
