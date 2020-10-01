Ryan Richter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ryan Richter, MS
Overview
Ryan Richter, MS is a Counselor in Ogden, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2036 Lincoln Ave Ste 102B, Ogden, UT 84401 Directions (801) 784-8720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ryan Richter?
Ryan is amazing. We had seen many, many counselors for our son who is on the spectrum, having high-functioning Asperger's. Our son immediately felt at ease with Ryan, in fact, he enjoyed their visits. Ryan made breakthroughs that no one else had ever been able to do before. To this day our son uses the techniques and skills he learned during his time with Ryan 5 years ago. We're happy to say that he is now an independent adult living on his own and attending college. Ryan has a special interest in autistic children and we are so grateful that we were referred to his practice.
About Ryan Richter, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1982880787
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Ryan Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.