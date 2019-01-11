Ryan Thompson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ryan Thompson, MA
Ryan Thompson, MA is a Counselor in St George, UT. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Liberty University.
Foundational Family and Life Counseling321 N Mall Dr, St George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 216-8688
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- First Health
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
I can't say enough about Ryan Thompson, he has changed my sons life, well for that matter my families life. This was the first time any member of our family had been to a counselor but it won't be the last. I feel he has helped my son with his depression, anxiety, with his self worth, his decision making, and more. We are so pleased and grateful for this experience.
- Counseling
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508126285
- Liberty University
Ryan Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Ryan Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Ryan Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
