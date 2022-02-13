See All Psychologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D

Psychology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Spalding University.

Dr. Wetzler works at Sleep Health Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Health Center, PLLC
    130 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 822-1320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538179577
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Spalding University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St Louis University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wetzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wetzler works at Sleep Health Center, PLLC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Wetzler’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetzler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wetzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wetzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

