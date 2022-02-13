Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Spalding University.
Locations
Sleep Health Center, PLLC130 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 822-1320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wetzler is a very capable and compassionate doctor. If you are dealing with anxiety related sleep issues and/or general anxiety, I certainly recommend him.
About Dr. Ryan Wetzler, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Spalding University
- St Louis University
Dr. Wetzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetzler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetzler.
