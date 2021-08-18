See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Ryan White, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ryan White, PT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ryan White, PT

Ryan White, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Ryan White works at Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Ryan White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC)
    157 E 86th St Frnt 2, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 239-4443
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ryan White?

Aug 18, 2021
He's very thorough and very pleasant.
Andrena B. — Aug 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ryan White, PT
How would you rate your experience with Ryan White, PT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ryan White to family and friends

Ryan White's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ryan White

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryan White, PT.

About Ryan White, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366080210
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ryan White, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ryan White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Ryan White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ryan White works at Recovery PT (Upper East Side NYC) in New York, NY. View the full address on Ryan White’s profile.

Ryan White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ryan White, PT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.