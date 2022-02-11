See All Otolaryngologists in Poughkeepsie, NY
Ryan Young, PA

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ryan Young, PA

Ryan Young, PA is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Ryan Young works at Facial Plastic Reconstructive & Laser Surgery in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ryan Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manoj T. Abraham, MD
    82 N WATER ST, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-8025
  2. 2
    45 Reade Pl Ste 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 471-4086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Disorders
Facelift
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Disorders
Facelift

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ryan Young, PA

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720198047
