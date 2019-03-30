Dr. McLeod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saadia McLeod, PHD
Overview
Dr. Saadia McLeod, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Diamond Bar, CA.
Dr. McLeod works at
Locations
Albers Family Counseling21660 Copley Dr Ste 210, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLeod is exactly what I need from a therapist! She has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Saadia McLeod, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407938129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
