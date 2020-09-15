Dr. Ahmed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabina Ahmed, OD
Overview of Dr. Sabina Ahmed, OD
Dr. Sabina Ahmed, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Sams Pharmacy 10-65722920 Knoxville Center Dr, Knoxville, TN 37924 Directions (865) 521-4981
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
She was wonderful! I feel like she addressed all of my issues! She gave very thorough exam, which I needed because of my age(62). Plus she is very likable!
About Dr. Sabina Ahmed, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1427101716
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.