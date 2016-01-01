Sabine Nord has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sabine Nord, ANP-BC
Overview of Sabine Nord, ANP-BC
Sabine Nord, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Sabine Nord's Office Locations
- 1 301 E 17th St # 1610A, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6000
Ratings & Reviews
About Sabine Nord, ANP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477827194
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Sabine Nord. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabine Nord.
