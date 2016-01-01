See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Sabine Nord, ANP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Sabine Nord, ANP-BC

Sabine Nord, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sabine Nord's Office Locations

  1. 1
    301 E 17th St # 1610A, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6000

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Sabine Nord, ANP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477827194
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sabine Nord has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sabine Nord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Sabine Nord. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabine Nord.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabine Nord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabine Nord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.