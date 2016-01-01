Sabra Becker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabra Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sabra Becker, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group780 Litchfield St Ste 3, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 626-8232
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Neurology
- English
- 1326204124
- SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Sabra Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sabra Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
