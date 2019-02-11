Sabrina Baker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabrina Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sabrina Baker, NP
Overview of Sabrina Baker, NP
Sabrina Baker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Sabrina Baker works at
Sabrina Baker's Office Locations
Cooper Family Medical Pllc5123 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 744-5510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Sabrina is very caring , she is very Knowledgeable, I highly recommend her !! ??????
About Sabrina Baker, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073035622
Frequently Asked Questions
Sabrina Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sabrina Baker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sabrina Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sabrina Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.