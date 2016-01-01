Sabrina Capozza, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabrina Capozza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sabrina Capozza, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sabrina Capozza, LMHC is a Counselor in Camillus, NY.
Sabrina Capozza works at
Locations
-
1
Sabrina R. Capozza, LMHC, NCC5424 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 415-5977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sabrina Capozza?
About Sabrina Capozza, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699077305
Education & Certifications
- Brownell Center for Behavioral Health- Liberty Resources
- SUNY Potsdam
Frequently Asked Questions
Sabrina Capozza accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sabrina Capozza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sabrina Capozza works at
2 patients have reviewed Sabrina Capozza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Capozza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Capozza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Capozza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.