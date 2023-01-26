Sabrina Coffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sabrina Coffman, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Sabrina Coffman, APRN
Sabrina Coffman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Sabrina Coffman's Office Locations
- 1 914 N Dixie Ave Ste 306, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-1049
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sabrina Coffman?
Despite the “Hub” scheduling me in a 15 minute time slot Sabrina was not rushed to get me in and out. Thank you
About Sabrina Coffman, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528406345
Frequently Asked Questions
Sabrina Coffman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sabrina Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Sabrina Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.