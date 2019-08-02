See All Counselors in Bakersfield, CA
Sabrina Sherrill, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sabrina Sherrill, MFT

Counseling
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sabrina Sherrill, MFT is a Counselor in Bakersfield, CA. 

Sabrina Sherrill works at Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc
    5500 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 243-3021
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sabrina Sherrill?

    Aug 02, 2019
    I’ve been seeing her long term, she has always made herself available for me. She has been excellent in helping navigate my issues.
    KS — Aug 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sabrina Sherrill, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sabrina Sherrill, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sabrina Sherrill to family and friends

    Sabrina Sherrill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sabrina Sherrill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sabrina Sherrill, MFT.

    About Sabrina Sherrill, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952486474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sabrina Sherrill, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabrina Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sabrina Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sabrina Sherrill works at Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Sabrina Sherrill’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sabrina Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Sherrill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Sherrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Sherrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sabrina Sherrill, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.