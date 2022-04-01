Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD
Overview of Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD
Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD is an Optometrist in Maryville, IL.
Dr. Shultz works at
Dr. Shultz's Office Locations
-
1
Novamed Eye Surg Ctr of Maryvi12 Professional Park Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-7266
-
2
Quantum Vision Centers Edwardsville2121 S State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 656-7774
-
3
Clarkson Eyecare3405 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 219-8909
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
I was worried there might be something wrong with my eye healing. The doctor took the time to explain everything & calm my fears. And so far she has been right!!!
About Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1316086580
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shultz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.