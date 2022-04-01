See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Maryville, IL
Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD

Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD is an Optometrist in Maryville, IL. 

Dr. Shultz works at Novamed Eye Surg Ctr of Maryvi in Maryville, IL with other offices in Edwardsville, IL and Granite City, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shultz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novamed Eye Surg Ctr of Maryvi
    12 Professional Park Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 288-7266
  2. 2
    Quantum Vision Centers Edwardsville
    2121 S State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 656-7774
  3. 3
    Clarkson Eyecare
    3405 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 219-8909
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I was worried there might be something wrong with my eye healing. The doctor took the time to explain everything & calm my fears. And so far she has been right!!!
    Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD
    About Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316086580
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Shultz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

