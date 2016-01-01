See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Sabrina Stover, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Sabrina Stover, APRN

Sabrina Stover, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Sabrina Stover works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sabrina Stover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E486, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sabrina Stover, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1114493848
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Frequently Asked Questions

Sabrina Stover, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabrina Stover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sabrina Stover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sabrina Stover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sabrina Stover works at CHI Memorial Infectious Disease Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Sabrina Stover’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sabrina Stover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Stover.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Stover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Stover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

