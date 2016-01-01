Sacha Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sacha Ferguson, NP
Offers telehealth
Sacha Ferguson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Whitman-Walker Health1525 14th St Nw, Washington, DC 20005 Directions (202) 745-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649611922
Sacha Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sacha Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sacha Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sacha Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.