Dr. Sadaf Lotfalian, PHD

Psychology
4.8 (17)
Call for new patient details

Dr. Sadaf Lotfalian, PHD is a Psychologist in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Lotfalian works at Arlington Dc Behavior Therapy Institute in Arlington, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Dc Behavior Therapy Institute
    2200 Wilson Blvd Ste 210, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 520-2056

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Sadaf Lotfalian, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205481827
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lotfalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lotfalian works at Arlington Dc Behavior Therapy Institute in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lotfalian’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotfalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotfalian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotfalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotfalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

