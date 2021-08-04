Dr. Sadia Chaudhury, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Chaudhury, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sadia Chaudhury, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chaudhury works at
Locations
-
1
Philip S. Schnall D.m.d. & Larry R. Farkas D.m.d. P.c330 W 58th St Ste 313, New York, NY 10019 Directions (347) 433-5382
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhury?
Dr. Chaudhury helped me manage a lot of stress during the past year during the pandemic. She is warm, friendly and just gets things very easily. She's helped me immensely.
About Dr. Sadia Chaudhury, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447508783
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhury accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhury works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.