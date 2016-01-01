See All Nurse Practitioners in Little Rock, AR
Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP

Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Sadie Blackwell works at Alleviant Health Centers in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lori Hughes, ANP
Lori Hughes, ANP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Sadie Blackwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alleviant Health Centers
    11501 Huron Ln, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 904-4762
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sadie Blackwell?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sadie Blackwell to family and friends

    Sadie Blackwell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sadie Blackwell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP.

    About Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942857776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sadie Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sadie Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sadie Blackwell works at Alleviant Health Centers in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Sadie Blackwell’s profile.

    Sadie Blackwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sadie Blackwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sadie Blackwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sadie Blackwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sadie Blackwell, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.