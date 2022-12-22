Sadie Muller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sadie Muller, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sadie Muller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Sadie Muller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HonorHealth Medical Group - Thompson Peak - Primary Care20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 882-7500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sadie Muller?
Helped me with my arm issues after surgery She's kind,considerate a fabulous Doctor
About Sadie Muller, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700289576
Frequently Asked Questions
Sadie Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sadie Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sadie Muller works at
14 patients have reviewed Sadie Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sadie Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sadie Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sadie Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.