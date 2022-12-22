See All Family Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Sadie Muller, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Sadie Muller, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.9 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sadie Muller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Sadie Muller works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    HonorHealth Medical Group - Thompson Peak - Primary Care
    20745 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 882-7500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sadie Muller?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Helped me with my arm issues after surgery She's kind,considerate a fabulous Doctor
    Roseann erb — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sadie Muller, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sadie Muller, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sadie Muller to family and friends

    Sadie Muller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sadie Muller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sadie Muller, PA-C.

    About Sadie Muller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700289576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sadie Muller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sadie Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sadie Muller works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Sadie Muller’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Sadie Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sadie Muller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sadie Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sadie Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sadie Muller, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.