See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Myers, FL
Sady Rego, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sady Rego, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sady Rego, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL. 

Sady Rego works at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Stephanie Boyer, PA-C
Stephanie Boyer, PA-C
5.0 (44)
View Profile
Henry Sotomayor, PA-C
Henry Sotomayor, PA-C
5.0 (35)
View Profile
Isabel Warrick, PA-C
Isabel Warrick, PA-C
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverchase Dermatology
    13641 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-4408

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sady Rego?

    Aug 26, 2021
    My husband and I had our first appointment with Sady this week. We were very pleased with our check in and our short await time to see Sady. She was so friendly and made us feel very comfortable. . It was the best examinations we have ever had We both would highly recommend Sady.
    Brenda Z — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sady Rego, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sady Rego, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sady Rego to family and friends

    Sady Rego's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sady Rego

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sady Rego, PA-C.

    About Sady Rego, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104892975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sady Rego, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sady Rego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sady Rego has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sady Rego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sady Rego works at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Sady Rego’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Sady Rego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sady Rego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sady Rego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sady Rego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sady Rego, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.