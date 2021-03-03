See All Psychologists in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D

Forensic Psychology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Woodbridge, VA. 

Dr. Kaboli-Monfared works at Woodbridge Psychological Associates, PC in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbridge Psychological Associates, PC
    4320 Prince William Pkwy Ste 109, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 680-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared?

    Mar 03, 2021
    Dr Monfared has been my therapist for nearly 7 yrs. She is very approachable and easy to talk to. Together we have worked through several significant changes in life circumstances, and I know I can always count on her to really listen and to reply with thoughtful, meaningful advice. She embodies ethical, utmost professionalism, and it’s easy to see she loves what she does and is committed to helping others. I have recommended to others over the years, and will continue to do so.
    Heather P. — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaboli-Monfared to family and friends

    Dr. Kaboli-Monfared's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114177003
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rappahannock Community Services Board
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaboli-Monfared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaboli-Monfared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaboli-Monfared works at Woodbridge Psychological Associates, PC in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kaboli-Monfared’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaboli-Monfared. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.