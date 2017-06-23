See All Nurse Practitioners in Winchester, TN
Saharra Jewell, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Saharra Jewell, APN

Saharra Jewell, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, TN. 

Saharra Jewell works at OBGYN Associates in Winchester, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Saharra Jewell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OBGYN Associates
    161 Shirley Dr, Winchester, TN 37398 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 928-1220
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2017
    Saharra is wonderful. However, someone in her staff is ruining it. I had three tests, and they called me twice to give me results. The first call was awful, just because I wanted to clarify which of the three tests they were giving me results for. The following day they called again to give me a second result, and the same person AGAIN very rude, considering it was about a tumor. She should learn to do her job and remember she is dealing with PATIENTS. I am cancelling my next appointment.
    Shelbyville, TN — Jun 23, 2017
    Photo: Saharra Jewell, APN
    About Saharra Jewell, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336337666
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Saharra Jewell, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Saharra Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Saharra Jewell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Saharra Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Saharra Jewell works at OBGYN Associates in Winchester, TN. View the full address on Saharra Jewell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Saharra Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saharra Jewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saharra Jewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saharra Jewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

