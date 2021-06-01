Sahley Razai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sahley Razai, PA-C
Overview
Sahley Razai, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC.
Sahley Razai works at
Locations
Medpsych Integrated Pllc7780 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 582-7272
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Sahley has been taking over patients while my regular one is on leave. She's pretty awesome. She's very funny and relatable, and made me feel comfortable, especially switching so suddenly from my regular PA. While I'm going to be glad to see my PA again, I'll definitely miss her.
About Sahley Razai, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124529185
