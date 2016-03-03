See All Chiropractors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC is a Chiropractor in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Michael works at Evertruth Healing in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evertruth Healing with Michael Chiropractic
    4444 W Riverside Dr Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 760-7847
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 03, 2016
Sai-Ling Michael is a superstar chiropractor. Her chiropractic training and expertise are just the beginning of her skills, all of which she brings to her treatment approach with care and consideration. I have been going to see her for over 15 years and I love her to bits. Her staff are consistently delightful and even though she is in a completely different part of town from me, I believe her to be absolutely worth the drive.
Los Angeles, CA — Mar 03, 2016
About Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558492256
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Michael works at Evertruth Healing in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Michael’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

