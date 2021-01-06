See All Nurse Practitioners in Omaha, NE
Salina Anderson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Salina Anderson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Salina Anderson, NP

Salina Anderson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE. 

Salina Anderson works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Salina Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alegent Creighton Health Back Clinic
    6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 572-2916
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Salina Anderson?

    Jan 06, 2021
    I have been seeing salina for a couple of years now and she is such an amazing Healthcare provider. She knows her stuff. She listens to you and makes sure that you know and understand your meds and how they affect you. She really and truly cares about her patients. If you have any questions or concerns about anything she does her best to help reassure you.
    Jess Rich — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Salina Anderson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Salina Anderson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Salina Anderson to family and friends

    Salina Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Salina Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Salina Anderson, NP.

    About Salina Anderson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629461140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Salina Anderson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salina Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Salina Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Salina Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Salina Anderson works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Salina Anderson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Salina Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Salina Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Salina Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Salina Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Salina Anderson, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.