Dr. Sally Browder, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sally Browder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Little Rock, AR.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1501 N University Ave Ste 675, Little Rock, AR 72207 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! She is thoughtful, perceptive, kind and intelligent. Felt comfortable almost immediately.
About Dr. Sally Browder, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316969702
Frequently Asked Questions
