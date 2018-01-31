See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD

Optometry
2.3 (3)
Overview of Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD

Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Chetrit works at Mark Harooni M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chetrit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harooni Sheindlin MD PC
    586 President St Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 438-5600
  2. 2
    Sel Medical Group
    1530 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 221-2020
  3. 3
    109 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 438-5600
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 31, 2018
    About Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477704872
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

